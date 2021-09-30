Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres issued by NMMC for October 1

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued a list of COVID-19 vaccination centres for beneficiaries on October 1. The vaccination centres shall be open for those who want to take both first and second dose of Covaxin and Covishield.

Besides, vaccination for 18-44 years of age and above will also be held.

Drive-in vaccination will not be conducted while persons with disabilities will be given token on priority.

It also said that due to low availability of vaccine to the citizens coming to the vaccination center, priority will be given to the residents of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has already conducted more than its population of COVID-19 tests since the outbreak of the pandemic. The civic body has conducted more than 17.3 lakhs tests. The civic body claimed that the majority of the population were tested at least once for COVID-19.

NMMC is at the forefront in conducting COVID testing in comparison to the population of the city, while the population of the city is around 15 lakhs and it has already conducted more a total of 17,31,601 tests. Despite the low number of active cases, the civic body is conducting over 5000 tests per day.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 09:48 PM IST