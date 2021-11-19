Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres issued by NMMC for November 20

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued a list of COVID-19 vaccination centres for beneficiaries on November 20. The vaccination centres shall be open for those who want to take both first and second dose of Covaxin and Covishield.

Besides, vaccination for 18-44 years of age and above will also be held.

Drive-in vaccination will not be conducted while persons with disabilities will be given token on priority.

It also said that due to low availability of vaccine to the citizens coming to the vaccination center, priority will be given to the residents of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area.

While the majority of citizens under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) have already taken the first dose of the COVID vaccine, the pace of vaccination for the second dose has little slowed down. Despite the civic body having adequate vaccines doses available, citizens are turning up in a very small number at the vaccination centre.

By October 18, the civic body had already administered 11,07,233 eligible citizens with the first dose and 5,76,567 citizens with the second dose of COVID vaccines.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 10:18 PM IST