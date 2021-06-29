Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres issued by NMMC for June 30; only second dose of Covaxin will be administered

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued a list of COVID-19 vaccination centres for beneficiaries on June 30. The vaccination centres shall be open for those who want to take second dose of Covaxin. No doses of Covishield shall be administered.
Besides, vaccination for 18-44 years of age and above will also be held.
Drive-in vaccination will not be conducted while persons with disabilities will be given token on priority.
It also said that due to low availability of vaccine to the citizens coming to the vaccination center, priority will be given to the residents of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area.
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the number of positive cases of COVID 19 has crossed 1 lakh on Friday (June 25) with 130 news COVID 19 cases reported under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). However, 96,957 of them recovered with 96.8 percent recovery rate.
As per the data available with the Health Department of NMMC, the first 10,000 cases of COVID were reported on July 2020 and it took around 11 more months to reach 1,00,000 infected persons. The slowest growth of COVID cases was reported between December 2020 and March 2021 as only 10,000 cases were reported during three months period.