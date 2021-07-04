Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres issued by NMMC for July 5; only second dose of Covaxin will be administered

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued a list of COVID-19 vaccination centres for beneficiaries on July 5. The vaccination centres shall be open for those who want to take second dose of Covaxin. No doses of Covishield shall be administered.
Besides, vaccination for 18-44 years of age and above will also be held.
Drive-in vaccination will not be conducted while persons with disabilities will be given token on priority.
It also said that due to low availability of vaccine to the citizens coming to the vaccination center, priority will be given to the residents of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area.
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has extended the level 3 restrictions in the city for a week. Under the restrictions, shops except essentials will be allowed to operate till 4 pm while malls and theaters will remain closed.
Despite the city was falling under level 2 restrictions due to low positivity rate and availability of oxygen bed, as per the state government direction, the civic body had imposed level 3 restrictions from June 28 for a week. The weeklong restriction will end on July 5 morning. Now the civic body has decided to extend the restrictions level 3 for a week till July 12 morning.