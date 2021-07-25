Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres issued by NMMC for July 26

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued a list of COVID-19 vaccination centres for beneficiaries on July 26. The vaccination centres shall be open for those who want to take second dose of Covaxin and both doses of Covishield. No first doses of Covaxin shall be administered.

Drive-in vaccination will not be conducted while persons with disabilities will be given token on priority.

It also said that due to low availability of vaccine to the citizens coming to the vaccination center, priority will be given to the residents of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area.