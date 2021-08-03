Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres issued by NMMC for August 4; only second dose of Covaxin will be administered

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued a list of COVID-19 vaccination centres for beneficiaries on August 4. The vaccination centres shall be open for those who want to take second dose of Covaxin only. No first doses of both the vaccines shall be administered.

Besides, vaccination for 18-44 years of age and above will also be held.

Drive-in vaccination will not be conducted while persons with disabilities will be given token on priority.

It also said that due to low availability of vaccine to the citizens coming to the vaccination center, priority will be given to the residents of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area.