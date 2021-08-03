Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres issued by NMMC for August 4; only second dose of Covaxin will be administered

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued a list of COVID-19 vaccination centres for beneficiaries on August 4. The vaccination centres shall be open for those who want to take second dose of Covaxin only. No first doses of both the vaccines shall be administered.
Besides, vaccination for 18-44 years of age and above will also be held.
Drive-in vaccination will not be conducted while persons with disabilities will be given token on priority.
It also said that due to low availability of vaccine to the citizens coming to the vaccination center, priority will be given to the residents of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area.
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has collected over Rs 22 lakhs fines for violating COVID norms in the last fortnight. The civic body also fined Rs 50,000 to a bar in Vashi for operating till late at night. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the special squad formed to ensure COVID norms are followed in the city collected over Rs 3.5 crores.
The Navi Mumbai city falls under level 3 of restrictions as per the 'Level of Restriction of Safe Maharashtra' order issued by the Government of Maharashtra to prevent COVID. Accordingly, shops and establishments are allowed to continue till 4 pm. However, a few shops and establishments were found operating after the stipulated time and thus they were fined.
