Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres issued by NMMC for August 24

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued a list of COVID-19 vaccination centres for beneficiaries on August 23. The vaccination centres shall be open for those who want to take both first and second dose of Covaxin and Covishield.

Besides, vaccination for 18-44 years of age and above will also be held.

Drive-in vaccination will not be conducted while persons with disabilities will be given token on priority.

It also said that due to low availability of vaccine to the citizens coming to the vaccination center, priority will be given to the residents of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area.

After almost five months, for the first time, the number of active cases of COVID 19 under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is recorded less than 1000 for a week. The civic body is recording less than 100 positive cases of COVID for almost a fortnight and this has started reflecting in the number of active cases.

NMMC has also closed all the COVID care centre except the CIDCO exhibition centre where a total of 233 patients are admitted at present. The remaining patients are either at hospitals or at home isolation.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 10:12 PM IST