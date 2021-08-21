Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres issued by NMMC for August 22; only second dose of Covaxin will be administered

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued a list of COVID-19 vaccination centres for beneficiaries on August 22. The vaccination centres shall be open for those who want to take second dose of Covaxin only. No first doses of both the vaccines shall be administered.

Besides, vaccination for 18-44 years of age and above will also be held.

Drive-in vaccination will not be conducted while persons with disabilities will be given token on priority.

It also said that due to low availability of vaccine to the citizens coming to the vaccination center, priority will be given to the residents of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area.

Despite the low availability of COVID vaccines, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has already administered more than 10,000 potential super-spreaders in the city. The civic body is paying special attention to potential superspreaders individuals who are at risk in terms of COVID infection as they come into contact with a large number of citizens while providing services.

The civic administration started a special vaccination drive for superspreaders on June 25 and almost every day, from barbershops to the chemist shops, people who are in public services and constant touch with a large number of citizens have been covered.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 09:34 PM IST