Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres issued by NMMC for all beneficiaries on May 12

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (TMC) issued a list of COVID-19 vaccination centres for beneficiaries on May 12. The vaccination centres shall be open for all age groups, however, for those above 45 only second dose of Covaxin will be administered.
Citizens between the age of 18 to 44 who have registered for the session on the CoWIN portal shall only be allowed at the centres. The age group shall only be given first dose of Covishield.
Additionally, no drive-in vaccination will take place either, the civic body informed.
It also said that due to low availability of vaccine to the citizens coming to the vaccination center for the second dose of Covaxin vaccine, priority will be given to the residents of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area.
The vaccination shall be done at Nerul, Vashi, Airoli Municipal Hospitals from 9 am onwards.
Since May 1, a total of 8425 citizens between 18-44 age group has taken the vaccination. The reason is the poor supply of vaccination doses in the city.
At present, there are more than 49 centres including civic runs and private setup in the city for vaccinations. However, only a few are operating due to low availability of the vaccination.
As per the data shared by the NMMC’s Health Department, a total of 8245 citizens between 18 years and 44 years took the vaccination. Of the 8245 citizens, 5127 citizens were from NMMC jurisdiction while the remaining from other areas. Meanwhile, the civic body has clarified that due to the low availability of vaccines, priority will be given to NMMC area citizens while administering the vaccines.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)