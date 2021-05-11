Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres issued by NMMC for all beneficiaries on May 12

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (TMC) issued a list of COVID-19 vaccination centres for beneficiaries on May 12. The vaccination centres shall be open for all age groups, however, for those above 45 only second dose of Covaxin will be administered.

Citizens between the age of 18 to 44 who have registered for the session on the CoWIN portal shall only be allowed at the centres. The age group shall only be given first dose of Covishield.

Additionally, no drive-in vaccination will take place either, the civic body informed.

It also said that due to low availability of vaccine to the citizens coming to the vaccination center for the second dose of Covaxin vaccine, priority will be given to the residents of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area.

The vaccination shall be done at Nerul, Vashi, Airoli Municipal Hospitals from 9 am onwards.