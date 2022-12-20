Navi Mumbai: Fruit traders demand arrest of accused who assaulted their fellow; threaten to go on indefinite strike

Fruit traders demand arrest of accused who assaulted their fellow; threaten to go on indefinite strike | Sourced Photo

The traders in fruit market of Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi have threatened to go on indefinite strike if people involved in assaulting a trader and ransacking his office in are not arrested. They staged a protest on Monday.

Pramod Pate, a trader in the fruit market of APMC, was attacked at around 4 pm on Friday. According to people, a vegetable trader along with 10 to 12 people attacked Pate and ransacked his office.

The APMC police have already registered a case. However, no arrest has been made so far.

In protest, the traders in the APMC fruit market went on a one-day strike on Monday demanding the arrest of the accused.

“The hooliganism of some people is increasing and this is causing great trouble to the business class”, said Sanjay Pansare, the director and a trader at the fruit market.

He said if the police do not arrest the accused who attacked Pate by Saturday, an indefinite strike will be started in the APMC fruit market from next Monday.