Navi Mumbai: Fruit prices go up as supply sees a dip; oranges retail at Rs 100 | Representative Image

The prices of fruits shot up following a dip in supply at the wholesale market. Oranges which were available from Rs 40 to Rs 80 per kg are now available at minimum Rs 60 to Rs 70 per kg.

According to traders at Agriculture Produce Market Committee’s (APMC) fruit market, the supply is not steady.

“Normally, there is good supply throughout winter. However, this year, it dipped after the initial bounty,” said a trader. He added that due to the dip in, the rates of fruits are increasing.

At this time of the year, there is an ample supply of oranges, mosambi (sweet lime) and other fruits. However, there has been a low supply.

For the last week, hardly 6 to 7 vehicles laden with Indian citrus fruits have entered the market. “There is a huge demand for Nagpur oranges. The Nagpur oranges are juicy and sweet in taste in contrast to the foreign variety. Compared to earlier, the price of sweet lime has increased by Rs 20 to Rs 40 per kg and now it is available at Rs 80-120 per kg. The price of oranges has increased up to Rs 100 per kg," the trader added.