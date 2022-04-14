Navi Mumbai: Free library set up at Gothivali village in Rabale

In order to keep the reading habit alive among citizens, a number of organisations are setting up libraries across the city. Following the path, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has set up a free newspaper library at Gothivali village in Rabale for the citizens of the area.

“Citizens of the area can take full advantage of this library,” said Rita Gupta, General Secretary, MNS.

Even the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is promoting reading while commuting in buses. In addition, the civic body, as part of the beautification of the city, painted famous lines of well-known poets across the city.

The Gothivali village library was started by Mathadi Kamgar Sena president Arvind Gawde and general secretary Rita Gupta. They said that people should always keep reading to know what is happening in the society and participate actively in the development of the country. “Apart from senior citizens, even youth can benefit from the library,” added Gupta.

