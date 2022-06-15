Navi Mumbai: Free health-check up camp underway in Vashi's MGM hospital

Representative Image | Unsplash

The MGM Hospital Vashi has been conducting a free urology camp, once a week at the hospital complex for common citizens. The first camp was conducted on June 11 and the remaining three camps will be held on June 15, 25 and July 2.

Urology experts at MGM Hospital, Vashi will conduct the camp. According to Dr. Kalyani Sen, Director, MGM Vashi, the MGM New Bombay Vashi has conducted several successful camps benefiting thousands of patients. “We are continuing the tradition and happy that we are conducting yet another free health check-up camp,” he said.

The hospital administration has advised citizens who are suffering from complications including undergoing pain while passing urine, frequent urination, blood in urine, burning sensation while passing urine, testicular pain, lower abdomen pain, urine infection, groin and back pain, enlarged prostate, kidney stones, elderly persons urinary complications, can avail this opportunity.