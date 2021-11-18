Navi Mumbai: Fraudster dupes JNPT man of Rs 2.83 in online fraud

A 55-year-old JNPT resident was duped of Rs 2.83 lakhs when he tried to get back his money that was wrongly deducted from his credit card while buying a mobile phone on an e-commerce site. The fraudster using an app transferred money from his bank account and credit card. A case of cheating under the IT Act has been registered at Nhava Sheva police station against an unknown person.

According to police, the complainant bought a mobile phone from an e-commerce site. When he was making payment from a credit card, it was declined in the first attempt. However, in the second attempt, the transaction of Rs 18,549 was successful. And, he received the mobile phone from the e-commerce site on time.

However, when the bill of his credit card was generated, he saw that Rs 18,549 was charged twice. He raised the issue with the bank. The bank took the complaint and assured him that money would be credited to his card. Meanwhile, the bank executive asked him to also contact the e-commerce site to fasten the process. “The complainant sought helpline number of the e-commerce site from the bank executive who asked him to search in Google. He searched and found a number and called to get back his money. However, the customer care number was fake and he cheated,” said a police official from Nhava Sheva police station.

According to police, the complainant downloaded the Any Desk app as suggested by the fake customer care and followed the instructions. The fraudster transferred Rs 2,17,783 from his bank account and Rs 63,325 from his credit card. A case under section 420 of IPC and 66c and 66d of the IT Act at Nhava Sheva police station.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 06:42 PM IST