Navi Mumbai: Four injured after two-floor ceiling collapses in Koparkhairane

Four persons including two women injured after the ceiling of two floors collapsed at Silver Sand Society in Koparkhairane on Tuesday evening. The injured have been admitted to civic hospital Vashi and their condition excluding one woman is said to be stable. The fire department found the building in dilapidated condition.

According to a civic official from Koparkhairane ward office, the ceiling of a flat on the third floor of A wing of Silver Sand Society collapsed and fell on the second floor. The impact was so high that the ceiling on the second floor too collapsed and fell on the first floor. Fortunately, the second-floor flat was closed and no one injured from that flat.

The four injured in the incident were identified as Nandlal Trimbake, 45, Anita Trimbake, 40, Milind Thakur, 40, and Preeti Jha, 35. While Trimbake family resided on the third floor, Thakur and Jha family on the first floor.

After the collapse of the ceilings, all of them struck by the debris. The fire brigade pulled them out. Eknath Pawar, assistant fire officer at the Koparkhairane fire officials said that one woman is severely injured and other received minor injuries in the incident. He added that the structural audit of the building was not conducted and it is in dilapidated condition.

“I have written to the local ward office about the condition of the building,” said Pawar.

According to a senior civic official, society has been asked to conduct a structural audit of the building. Meanwhile, a case has been registered at the Koparkhairane police station.