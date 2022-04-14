Navi Mumbai: Four including two women held for running prostitution in Vashi

Vashi police arrested four persons including two women for allegedly running flesh trade in the Vashi area on Wednesday. They were luring customers over phones and used to meet at designated places. Police laid a trap by sending dummy customers and caught them near a lodge in Juhu Gaon in Vashi.

The arrested persons were identified as Dinesh Yadav, a resident of Vashi, Sandip Jagde Yadav, a rickshaw driver and resident of Koparkhairane and two accused women aged 26 and 29 years.

Vashi police received information that two men were running a flesh trade in the area. “They were operating over the phone,” said a police official from Vashi police station.

According to police Dinesh is the main accused who used to talk to prospective customers and invite them to a designated place. Later, Sandip used to drop the two women involved in the prostitution at that place.

Vashi police laid a trap and asked a dummy customer to call and asked for a girl. Following a talk over the phone, Sandip brought in the two women in his auto rickshaw near Sharan Lodge in Juhu Gaon in Vashi. The dummy customer handed over the fake note given by the police. Meanwhile, the police in plain clothes waiting there, caught them with the money. Later they were brought to the police station. “Both the women confessed that they were running prostitution and whatever they used to earn, Dinesh used to keep a part of it,” said the official. A case has been registered against them under section 3, 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 07:08 PM IST