Navi Mumbai: Foundation laying ceremony of Shri Lord Venkateswara Temple cancelled

Shri Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh | Photo: Representative Image

The foundation laying ceremony of Shri Lord Venkateswara Temple (Balaji Mandir) scheduled for Sunday, August 21, has been cancelled.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were supposed to be present at the event.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has planned to lay the foundation of a replica of Tirupati Balaji temple in section 12 in the Ulwe node in Navi Mumbai. However, due to unknown reasons, the function has now been cancelled. No new date has been announced.

In April 2022, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) allotted 10 acres of land in sector 12 in the Ulwe node of Navi Mumbai for the temple.

Over the years, it has been observed that many devotees could not visit Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh to worship Lord Venkateswara Balaji due to various reasons. For such devotees in Maharashtra and especially in Mumbai, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has been demanding a piece of land to construct a temple. TTD is the biggest Hindu temple conglomerate in the world.

The plot allotted for the temple is currently being used as a casting yard for the MTHL project by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). CIDCO had allotted the plot to MMRDA on a leave and license agreement basis, and at the request of CIDCO, MMRDA has approved the re-possession of the allotted land to CIDCO. The plot will be acquired by CIDCO in phases from March to September 2023.

Before deciding on the plot at Ulwe in Navi Mumbai, Subba Reddy, President of TTD, Dharma Reddy, additional chief officer, TTD, Trustee of TTD Milind Narvekar, and Saurabh Bora also inspected the available plot. Later a meeting was held at Varsha in Mumbai and it was decided to allot the plot for the temple.

Accordingly, the land in Ulwe Node, which is close to the upcoming international airport, adjoining MTHL and has good connectivity with the cities around Navi Mumbai, was finalised for the temple.

Later, the then Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde and Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray had instructed CIDCO to send the proposal to the state government for approval.

In this connection, Subba Reddy, president of TTD, had written a letter on February 27, 2022, to the state government requesting approval for the construction of a temple near Navi Mumbai International Airport, which is constructed in Navi Mumbai. Following this, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray instructed CIDCO to initiate a process to allot land.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: No water supply in few CIDCO administered areas due to maintenance work