Navi Mumbai: Former PMC LoP honours Women Small Entrepreneurs on International Women's Day

In order to recognize their endeavours, former corporator Surekha Mohkar organized a program of honouring small business women in Panvel under the guidance of Pritam Mhatre, former Leader of Opposition (LoP) at PMC.

Amit Srivastava
Friday, March 10, 2023
Navi Mumbai: Former PMC LoP honours Women Small Entrepreneurs on International Women's Day

On the occasion of International Women's Day, various programs are being celebrated for women. Going beyond household work, today women have proved their achievements in various fields.

In order to recognize their endeavours, former corporator Surekha Mohkar organized a program of honouring small business women in Panvel under the guidance of Pritam Mhatre, former Leader of Opposition (LoP) at PMC.

Women across sectors felicitated

Apart from making incense sticks, soaps, various types of syrups, and snacks, women who are making their mark in the insurance and marketing sector today were also felicitated by Mhatre.

“Today, women have 50 percent reservation. I am proud of those women who established themselves by starting their own businesses in their favourite fields and are running them successfully. I will be proud to stand by them to help in time of need,” said Mhatre.

