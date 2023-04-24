Navi Mumbai: Former MP Ramsheth Thakur inaugurates RO plant at Panvel school |

Navi Mumbai: A RO Plant has been set up at Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Vidyalaya and Janardan Atmaram Bhagat Junior College of Rayat Shikshan Sanstha by a former member of Panvel Panchayat Samiti Ratnaprabha Arun Gharat through the funds received under 15th Finance Commission in 2021-22. In addition, a shed has also been erected from funds provided by Gavan Group Gram Panchayat.

The RO plant was inaugurated by a member of the Rayat Shikshan Sanstha, and former MP, Ramsheth Thakur.

Thakur expressed his feelings after inauguration of RO plant

On this occasion, Thakur expressed his satisfaction that pure water will be available for the students through the RO plant.

Due to the support of Ratnaprabha Gharat, a former member of Panvel Panchayat Samiti and president of Panvel Taluka of BJP Mahila Morcha, many works are being executed for common citizens. Accordingly, a RO plant has been set up in Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Vidyalaya and Janardan Atmaram Bhagat Junior College with the funds from the 15th Finance Commission 2021-22 at a cost of Rs 4,76,500.