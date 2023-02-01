Navi Mumbai: Former LoP Bhagat extends deadline for scholarship application

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Former LoP Bhagat extends deadline for scholarship application

The deadline has been extended to February 15 by the civic Social Development Department.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 05:26 PM IST
The Social Service Department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) extended the deadline to apply online for a scholarship. The civic body provides scholarships to poor and needy students studying from class one to college.

Former leader of the opposition at NMMC Dashrath Bhagat claimed that he had requested the civic administration to extend the deadline which ended on January 31. The civic body, however, extended the deadline till February 15, 2023.

According to Bhagat, this year it is mandatory for the students to have an account in a nationalized bank to avail of the scholarship. However, many parents do not have adequate documents to open an account and thus they are running from one government office to another to line up all the documents.

In order to facilitate such students, opening a bank account and passbook service has already been started at the Indian Bank Nerul branch through the branch manager Mr Dhruv Kumar Shinde.

However, parents are still facing a lot of problems. Thus, Bhagat demanded an extension of the deadline. Accordingly, this deadline has been extended to February 15 by the civic Social Development Department.

