Navi Mumbai: Former corporator threatens to go on hunger strike if menace of illicit construction is not managed | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: Prashant Patil, a former corporator from Ghansoli has threatened to go on a hunger strike if the authorities fail to take action against unauthorised constructions on CIDCO plots in Ghansoli. He alleged that illegal constructions have come up at several locations in ward Ghansoli.

Patil has alleged that the builders are constructing illegal buildings upto five six storeys at CIDCO plots in Ghansoli. These buildings are of very poor quality and any accident can happen anytime, he claimed.

Patil said that he has written to the CIDCO Managing Director, the commissioner of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, CIDCO Encroachment Department, Ghansoli, F ward Department Assistant-Commissioner urging them to take action against unauthorized buildings on several occasions.

“Now, I have written to the Chief Minister of the state, Eknath Shinde and opposition party leaders to direct these agencies to take action,” he said.

