Navi Mumbai: Former corporator on one day symbolic fast over poor public facilities in Sanpada, Sonkhar

Dasrath Bhagat, a former Corporator from Sanpada in Navi Mumbai is on a one day symbolic fast on Tuesday against the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) over poor basic infrastructure facilities in Sanpada and Sonkhar area.

Dasrath's wife Vaijyanti Bhagat will also sit along with him in the day-long protest.

They will stage a protest outside Urban Haat near CIDCO Bhavan in Belapur.

Bhagat alleged that the East of Vashi railway station lacks basic infrastructure and they demanded that parking facility for two and

four-wheelers, railway ticket counter on the east of railway station, auto stand, police beat chowki, among others.

According to Bhagat, in order to ensure the safety of citizens, the planning should also install CCTV cameras and community toilets and bathrooms for poor people.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 12:42 PM IST