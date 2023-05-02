Navi Mumbai: Former corporator alleges good, clothing kept in donation shelves being sold in old-clothes market

Bharat Jadhav, a former corporator from Seawoods has complained to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) regarding shelves set up across the city for people to donate their unused toys, books, shoes and other items which can be used by those in need. Jadhav complained that unused items are allegedly taken by a few women and sold in old cloth markets.
Jadhav said that he noticed that a woman came in a scooter and took all the clothes from the shelves and left. He added that he noticed the activity on several occasions. “I have just alerted the civic body as this is a good initiative to manage waste and needy people get what others don’t need,” said Jadhav.
NMMC's initiatives to keep city clean
NMMC has taken a number of initiatives to make the city clean. It sets up shelves at strategic locations where people can donate items that they do not need anymore.
The unused items donated at these shelves set up near parks and jogging tracks will be given to the needy or collected by them.
