 Navi Mumbai: Former corporator alleges good, clothing kept in donation shelves being sold in old-clothes market
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Former corporator alleges good, clothing kept in donation shelves being sold in old-clothes market

Navi Mumbai: Former corporator alleges good, clothing kept in donation shelves being sold in old-clothes market

Bharat Jadhav alleged that he has noticed a few women clear out the shelves and they sell it off.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 07:08 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Former corporator alleges good, clothing kept in donation shelves being sold in old-clothes market | Sourced Photo

Bharat Jadhav, a former corporator from Seawoods has complained to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) regarding shelves set up across the city for people to donate their unused toys, books, shoes and other items which can be used by those in need. Jadhav complained that unused items are allegedly taken by a few women and sold in old cloth markets.

Jadhav said that he noticed that a woman came in a scooter and took all the clothes from the shelves and left. He added that he noticed the activity on several occasions. “I have just alerted the civic body as this is a good initiative to manage waste and needy people get what others don’t need,” said Jadhav.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Free Vipassana Dhyana Sadhana camp conducted in Panvel
article-image

NMMC's initiatives to keep city clean

NMMC has taken a number of initiatives to make the city clean. It sets up shelves at strategic locations where people can donate items that they do not need anymore.

The unused items donated at these shelves set up near parks and jogging tracks will be given to the needy or collected by them.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NMMC to collect ₹148 Cr arrears from small-scale entrepreneurs after SC order

NMMC to collect ₹148 Cr arrears from small-scale entrepreneurs after SC order

Mumbai: Slow pace of court building work irks lawyers in Mira Road

Mumbai: Slow pace of court building work irks lawyers in Mira Road

Central Railway records best ever freight revenue of ₹771.50 Cr for April 2023

Central Railway records best ever freight revenue of ₹771.50 Cr for April 2023

Navi Mumbai: NMMC holds Lokshahi Day on May 2

Navi Mumbai: NMMC holds Lokshahi Day on May 2

Navi Mumbai: Former corporator alleges good, clothing kept in donation shelves being sold in...

Navi Mumbai: Former corporator alleges good, clothing kept in donation shelves being sold in...