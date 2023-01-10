e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: Former Congress corporator Siddharth Banthia joins BJP

Banthia's entry into the party was welcomed by state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 04:02 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: In a big blow for the grand old party, Siddharth Banthia, the former general secretary of the Congress State Youth Congress and the former corporator of Panvel, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday.

On this occasion Panvel city president and former corporator Jayant Pagde, former house leader Paresh Thakur, former corporator Nitin Patil, Anil Bhagat, Baban Mukadam, Haresh Keni, Tejas Kandpile, former corporator Charushila Gharat, city treasurer Sanjay Jain along with Kapil Bora, Nikhil Munoth, Devendra Achaliya, Supporters of Siddharth Banthia along with Bhavin Jain were present.

Banthia has done excellent work as Chairman of Construction in the previous Panvel Municipal Council.

