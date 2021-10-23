Navi Mumbai: Five, including three minors, held for attacking civil contractor near Seawoods mall

NRI Coastal police arrested five persons including three minors for allegedly attacking a civil contractor over supplying construction materials at a construction site of Seawoods Central mall in Nerul. The video of the incident had gone viral as the incident had taken place in front of the mall early this month.

The arrested accused were identified as Jasmin Tandel, 37, a resident of Karave Gaon and real estate business, Amit Bhatt, 36, a resident of Chembur and three other minors.

Vivek Pansare, deputy commissioner of police of Zone 1, said that they had attacked a civil contractor in front of the mall over supplying materials at an adjoining construction site of Seawoods Central mall. “The accused Tandel had an argument in the past over supplying materials as Tandel wanted to supply materials,” said Pansare.

In order to take revenge for the previous argument, he along with his friends including three minors attacked the contractor on October 9 evening in front of the mall. “The CCTV video of the area showed that they were beating him in the middle of the road when there was a crowd,” said Pansare. He added that after the incident, they fled from there.

Based on the CCTV footage, the police arrested five persons including three minors. Police also recovered two sharp edge weapons from them. “There were cases registered against Tandel and Bhatt in Navi Mumbai and Mumbai for similar activity,” said Pansare, adding that four more accused involved are absconding.

