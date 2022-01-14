Navi Mumbai: Five held with 21,000 liters of illegal diesel, two boats also seized

In a joint operation, the Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai Police and Controller of Rationing and Director of Civil Supplies arrested five persons and seized two boats and 21,000 liters of diesel worth Rs 35,000. The raid was carried out near Ulwe Jetty in Navi Mumbai.

Police said that the arrested persons were buying the diesel oil from good carrying ships at a low price and illegally selling in the retail. The majority of the buyers were fishing boats and truckers. The illegal trade of diesel oil in the coastal areas are affecting the revenue of the state government.

Police commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh said that the accused were buying diesel from good carrying ships between two countries at around Rs 60 per liter which they were selling between Rs 73 and Rs 75 per liter in the retail. “They were procuring the diesel oil illegally and selling in the market without having any license,” said Singh.

The arrested persons were identified as Salim Abdul Hamid Shaikh, 50, a resident of Ghatkopar, Asif Valiyani, 46, a resident of Mazgaon in Mumbai, Pravin Naik, 34, a resident of Pen in Raigad district, Vitthal Devkate, 19, a resident of Pen in Raigad and Datta Devkate, a resident of Pen.

Police said that they are searching the owner of these two boats to know how long they were involved in the illegal trade of oil. A case has been registered against them at NRI police station under the relevant sections of illegal trade of essential commodities act and others.

Kanhuraj Bagate, Controller of Rationing and Director of Civil Supplies said that they along with the police have intensified the action against illegal trade of diesel oil as it is impacting the revenue of the state government. He added that there are is no availability of biofuel in the state and people should not buy it illegally. “Many of mischievous persons are selling hydrocarbon made or furnace or industrial oil in the name of biofuel. People should not carry away on such promises and avoid buying it,” said Bagate.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 08:53 PM IST