Navi Mumbai: Fire in scrap warehouse in Taloja, no injuries | ANI

A major fire broke out at a scrap godown in Taloja in Panvel Taluka at midnight on June 16. No one was reported injured in the fire. However, it took around six hours to control the fire and another three hours for the cooling process.

According to an official from Taloja Fire station, they received the fire call between 1 am and 2 am and fire engines from Taloja, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Kalamboli, and Panvel were pressed in to control the fire.

In the scrap warehouse, a large quantity of wood and other items, including plastic were stored. “The intensity of the fire was very high as the warehouse was stored with wooden and plastic items. Almost all scrap in the warehouse was gutted in the fire,” said an official from Taloja Fire station.

Read Also Shiv Sena corporators responsible for illegal constructions in Mumbai: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane