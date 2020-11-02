Navi Mumbai: Fire breaks out at NMMC’s commissioner bungalow, no injuries reported

A small fire broke out at the municipal commissioner bungalow of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in Nerul on Monday afternoon. Two fire engines from Nerul Fire station reached the sport and doused the fire within 15 minutes. No one was injured in the fire.

When the fire broke out, Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner was not at home. However, his family members were present at home.

As per the Nerul Fire station, a fire broke out around 12.30 pm and it was brought under control in just 15 minutes. Vikas Koli, assistant fire officer of Nerul Fire station said, “Two fire engines reached the bungalow which is around one and a half km away from the fire station, and doused the fire in few minutes,” said Koli. He added that the short circuit in the meter box caused the fire.

“There was a small explosion in the meter box which is outside of the house. The door and window was gutted in the fire and it also created a little panic. However, the fire was brought under control and no one was injured,” added Koli.