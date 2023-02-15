e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Fire breaks out at garment factory in Turbhe

Navi Mumbai: Fire breaks out at garment factory in Turbhe

The Disaster Management of NMMC informed that the fire broke out at a garment factory located D-84 in Turbhe MIDC.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 09:09 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Fire breaks out at garment factory in Turbhe | Representative pic/ Pixabay
Follow us on

Navi Mumbai: A major fire broke out at a garment factory in Turbhe MIDC on Wednesday evening and the fire fighting is going on. According to Disaster Management of NMMC, the incident of fire was reported around 5.10 pm on Wednesday. 

The Disaster Management of NMMC informed that the fire broke out at a garment factory located D-84 in Turbhe MIDC. The fire intensity is high and it has spread upto Amul Company. Indira Nagar, Turbhe Store and Hanuman are adjoining slums of the fire site. 

Fire engines from MIDC Fire station, Vashi Fire station, Nerul fire station, and ambulances from Public Hospital Vashi have been sent to the spot.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Fire brigade takes 11 hours to control fire at Turbhe dumping ground
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra SSC HSC Exams 2023: State board reinstates extra 10 mins, but after test duration

Maharashtra SSC HSC Exams 2023: State board reinstates extra 10 mins, but after test duration

Bhayandar: Human rights body takes cognisance of ailing government hospital

Bhayandar: Human rights body takes cognisance of ailing government hospital

Navi Mumbai: Fire breaks out at garment factory in Turbhe

Navi Mumbai: Fire breaks out at garment factory in Turbhe

Thane: Jitendra Awhad supporters assault TMC official after his audio threatening to kill MLA's...

Thane: Jitendra Awhad supporters assault TMC official after his audio threatening to kill MLA's...

Mumbai Airport: Indian woman arrested for hiding ₹84 crore worth Heroin in bags and folders

Mumbai Airport: Indian woman arrested for hiding ₹84 crore worth Heroin in bags and folders