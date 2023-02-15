Navi Mumbai: Fire breaks out at garment factory in Turbhe | Representative pic/ Pixabay

Navi Mumbai: A major fire broke out at a garment factory in Turbhe MIDC on Wednesday evening and the fire fighting is going on. According to Disaster Management of NMMC, the incident of fire was reported around 5.10 pm on Wednesday.

The Disaster Management of NMMC informed that the fire broke out at a garment factory located D-84 in Turbhe MIDC. The fire intensity is high and it has spread upto Amul Company. Indira Nagar, Turbhe Store and Hanuman are adjoining slums of the fire site.

Fire engines from MIDC Fire station, Vashi Fire station, Nerul fire station, and ambulances from Public Hospital Vashi have been sent to the spot.

