Navi Mumbai: Fire breaks out at company in New Panvel, cooling process on

Navi Mumbai: Fire breaks out in company in New Panvel, cooling process on | FPJ photo

A minor fire broke out at a company in New Panvel on Saturday morning. Two fire engines from the CIDCO fire station were pressed to control the fire.

An official from the New Panvel Fire station said that the fire has been brought under control and the cooling process is going on. The company is located at plot number 61, Vijay Marg, behind the CIDCO office in sector 1 (s) in New Panvel.

“We have sent two fire engines to the fire site. Its company premises and more details are awaited,” said the official from the Fire Station.

