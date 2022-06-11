e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: Fire breaks out at company in New Panvel, cooling process on

An official from the New Panvel Fire station said that the fire has been brought under control and the cooling process is going on.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 10:35 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Fire breaks out in company in New Panvel, cooling process on | FPJ photo

A minor fire broke out at a company in New Panvel on Saturday morning. Two fire engines from the CIDCO fire station were pressed to control the fire.

An official from the New Panvel Fire station said that the fire has been brought under control and the cooling process is going on. The company is located at plot number 61, Vijay Marg, behind the CIDCO office in sector 1 (s) in New Panvel.

“We have sent two fire engines to the fire site. Its company premises and more details are awaited,” said the official from the Fire Station.

Read Also
Heavy rains with thunderstorms lash Mumbai; watch video
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Fire breaks out at company in New Panvel, cooling process on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Police files FIR in connection with protests outside Jama Masjid over Prophet remarks

Delhi Police files FIR in connection with protests outside Jama Masjid over Prophet remarks

Prophet remarks row: Section 144 imposed in Howarh till June 15

Prophet remarks row: Section 144 imposed in Howarh till June 15

COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.76 crore

COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.76 crore

Navi Mumbai traffic police destroy 82 high-volume modified silencers

Navi Mumbai traffic police destroy 82 high-volume modified silencers

Project Affected People to hold agitation on June 24 to demand naming of Navi Mumbai airport after...

Project Affected People to hold agitation on June 24 to demand naming of Navi Mumbai airport after...