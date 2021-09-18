Navi Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Belapur station complex; no injuries reported

A minor fire broke out on the seventh and eighth floor of Tower number 10 at Belapur station complex on Saturday afternoon in Navi Mumbai. There were no injuries reported due to the incident.

According to an official from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's (NMMC) Belapur fire station, the fire broke out around 2.45 pm due to a short circuit on the seventh floor.

Arun Bhoir, the fire officer of Belapur Fire station said that the fire was brought under control in 45 minutes. "A short circuit was believed to be the main reason for the fire on the seventh floor that spread to the eighth floor of the building," said Bhoir.

He added that no one was injured in the fire. "The electrical equipment and other official items like furniture were gutted in the fire," said Bhoir.

A total of five fire engines, two from NMMC and three from CIDCO were brought in to control the blaze.

