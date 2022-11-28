e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: Fire at parking facility outside Mansarovar Railway Station; at least 34 bikes charred

The fire brigade from Kalamboli and police personnel from Kamothe are at the site.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, November 28, 2022, 07:42 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Fire at parking facility outside Mansarovar Railway Station; at least 34 bikes charred
At least 34 motorbikes have been gutted after a fire broke out in the parking area of Mansarover railway station on the Harbour line of Central railway on Monday evening. The fire brigade from Kalamboli and police personnel from Kamothe are at the site.

According to the Kalamboli Fire station, they received the fire call around 5.50 pm and one fire engine pressed in to control the fire. 42 two-wheelers were parked outside Mansarover railway station.

As CIDCO has been constructing houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the station area, the parking lot in the station area is closed. So, travellers from Harbor lines have to use the open ground in the area to park their vehicles.

