Navi Mumbai fest to witness participation from candidates from over 13 states |

Navi Mumbai: Participants from over 13 states have already registered to participate in the nine days socio-cultural extravaganza `Navi Mumbai Fest' starting from January 21. They will participate in various events that will be held over nine days. The fest will be held at multiple venues.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, House speaker Rahul Narvekar, president of ICCR, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe are likely to attend the festival.

"The main idea is to reintroduce our country's rich tradition and multi-cultural heritage," said Navi Mumbai Festival core committee member

A member of the Navi Mumbai Festival core committee members, said, "A group of citizens have come together to plan this social and cultural festival. Many of our committee members represent the 13 states. The World Cultural Developmental Foundation is also a part of this fest. The main idea is to reintroduce our country's rich tradition and multi-cultural heritage on this stage, especially for the youth.''

He added that the mission of the fest is to build the Nation through cultural integration, blend traditional cultural values with modern world and make Navi Mumbai the best cultural city of India by 2030.

