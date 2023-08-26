 Navi Mumbai: FDA Seizes Clove Sticks Worth ₹2.24 Crore At Turbhe MIDC
Prem MoreUpdated: Saturday, August 26, 2023, 12:21 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Thane: Officials of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspected Rishi Cold Storage at Turbhe MIDC on Thursday and seized a large stock of clove sticks whose powder is allegedly used for adulteration.

After inspection, the material worth ₹2.24 crore was seized. FDA officials said samples have been sent for analysis and legal action would be initiated on the basis of the report. The action follows instructions from the  minister of Food and Drug Administration Department, Dharmarao Baba Atram, for taking strict action against adulteration.

The minister had recently called a high-level meeting with FDA officials where he ordered zero tolerance to adulteration. Accordingly, FDA commissioner Abhimanyu Kale and a team of assistant commissioner (vigilance/intelligence) Ulhas Ingwale, food safety officers Arvind Kumar Khadke and Rahul Takate, under the guidance of Joint Commissioner (vigilance) Saadhan Pawar and Joint Commissioner of Konkan Division Suresh Deshmukh took action against the cold storage.

