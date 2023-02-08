e-Paper Get App
The accused allegedly robbed occupants of another car of valuables worth Rs 2.17 lakh and fled.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, February 08, 2023, 11:09 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: FASTag helps police crack Mumbai-Pune highway robbery case; 6 held | Representative Image
The FASTag system has helped Navi Mumbai police crack the case of robbery worth Rs 2.17 lakh on Mumbai-Pune highway and six persons have been arrested in this connection, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Panvel area of the highway on January 26 when the accused travelling in a white car intercepted another car, Panvel taluka police station's senior inspector Anil Patil said.

The accused allegedly robbed the other car occupants of valuables worth Rs 2.17 lakh and fled in their car, he said.

A police probe team checked the CCTV footage of a check post located nearby and identified the white car in which the accused travelled.

The police also got details of the car and its owner by checking the FASTag system of electronic toll collection, the official said.

Car intercepted at a check post near Khalapur

The car had disappeared while going towards Satara. The police kept a watch and when the car returned and was on way to Mumbai on January 27, they intercepted it at a check post near Khalapur, the official said.

After confirming details of the car owner, the police zeroed-in on the six accused involved in the robbery and arrested them on Monday, he said.

The accused have been identified as Raju Pukle (55), Pramod Kokre (28), Mayappa Valkunde (24), Kiran Sargar (28), Ashok Patil (23) and Sandeep Kokre (23), he said.

Efforts were on to recover the booty, the official said

article-image

