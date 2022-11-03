e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Farmers affected by Kotnaka-Kaladhonda project demand compensation

Navi Mumbai: Farmers affected by Kotnaka-Kaladhonda project demand compensation

In order to ensure the future of the family of the affected farmers, they have also demanded 100 percent employment in the Kaladhonda railway project.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 02:30 PM IST
article-image
State Industries Minister Uday Samant | Twitter
Follow us on

Navi Mumbai: The project-affected farmers (PAF) of the Kotnaka-Kaladhonda project in Uran demanded compensation as per the Central Land Acquisition Act, 2013 at the Janta Darbar of Raigad district Guardian Minister Uday Samant held this week.

In order to ensure the future of the families of the affected farmers, they have also demanded 100 percent employment in the Kaladhonda railway project.

"The commercial shops,stalls in the railroad station premises should be given to the project affected on the basis of ownership by charging government fees or on a rental basis,"  demanded the PAF.

Urged the guardian minister to issue project-affected certificates

They also urged the guardian minister to issue project-affected certificates.

"The lands of the project victims at Kotnaka-Kaladhonda in Uran taluka were jointly acquired through the Railways and CIDCO administration for the railway project, but the project-affected farmers did not get any compensation. They had put the plan to raise their issues on hold following a request from the police due to COVID. However, despite the cases of corona being under control, the demands are not fulfilled," said another farmer.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Andheri by-poll voting begins; 22% voter turn out till 3 pm

Mumbai updates: Andheri by-poll voting begins; 22% voter turn out till 3 pm

Mumbai: Indian Navy to display decommissioned INFAC T-80 at Kalyan's Durgadi sea fort

Mumbai: Indian Navy to display decommissioned INFAC T-80 at Kalyan's Durgadi sea fort

Mumbai: One-year-old girl kidnapped in Santacruz rescued from Solapur, two women held

Mumbai: One-year-old girl kidnapped in Santacruz rescued from Solapur, two women held

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Timeline for completion not fixed, reveals RTI

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Timeline for completion not fixed, reveals RTI

Fumed over new ‘seatbelt law’, school van operators appeal Traffic Dept to come clear

Fumed over new ‘seatbelt law’, school van operators appeal Traffic Dept to come clear