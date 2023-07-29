Navi Mumbai: FAKIRA Panther Demands Renovation Of Appabhau Sathe Smiriti Bhawan In Sanpada

The Fight Against Kingly Indian Racism Atrocity (FAKIRA) Panther, a social welfare group has written to Turbe ward regarding the deplorable condition of Appabhau Sathe Smiriti Bhawan in sector 10 in Sanpada. | FPJ

The Fight Against Kingly Indian Racism Atrocity (FAKIRA) Panther, a social welfare group has written to Turbe ward regarding the deplorable condition of Appabhau Sathe Smiriti Bhawan in sector 10 in Sanpada. In the letter submitted, the organisation says that the 103rd birth anniversary of Annabhau Sathe, the identity of the Bahujan Samaj, is on 1st August 2023.

Jayanti celebrations are celebrated all over Maharashtra including Navi Mumbai. However, Appabhau Sathe Smiriti Bhawan which is currently used by the Turbhe ward office is in a dilapidated state. The roof slab of the Babasaheb Gople auditorium has collapsed and water has accumulated in the auditorium.

Considering social sentiments, the poor condition of the building should be improved before August 1, 2023.