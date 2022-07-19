Navi Mumbai: Fake account created on Instagram of 11-year-old, police register case under IT Act

Khandeshwar police have registered a case under the IT Act against an unknown person for allegedly creating a fake account on Instagram of an 11-year-old girl from Panvel and uploading photos of the girl and her family members. The account was also used to chat with girl's friends

Police said that the minor girl came to know through her friends that an account was created in her name on Instagram. She also saw her photo as DP on the fake account.

The girl then informed her parents about the account created in her name. Her father also checked it by opening the social media platform on his mobile and found that there is an account in her daughter’s name and even family photos were also uploaded. There were comments on it too. Initially, the family of the girl filed a complaint to the cyber cell of Navi Mumbai police in Belapur. They also requested to close the account and also check who created it.

Meanwhile, the girl’s friends shared screenshots of a few chats of the fake account with the mother of the girl. Realising the gravity of the issue, the family of the girl approached the Khandeshwar police station and registered a complaint. In the initial investigation, the Khandehwar police found that the fake account was created and used by two mobile numbers. The police registered a case against the unidentified person under section 419 of IPC 419 and 66 C and 66 D of the IT Act and started the investigation.

