Navi Mumbai: Fair for couples planning wedding held in Vashi | Sourced Photo

Ahead of the wedding season, Four Points by Sheraton Navi Mumbai (FPS) hosted ‘Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy’, a wedding fair on April 9. Post the wedding fair, a fashion show was organised that showcased the latest collection from popular Indian designers Eva Moda and Maria Brown Couture, who designed cocktail and evening gowns.

At the Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy wedding fair, a number of couples browsed through the stalls, interacted with the vendors, and got expert advice on all aspects of wedding planning.

Indian wedding market growing rapidly

The Indian wedding market is growing at a rapid rate of 25-30% annually. To cater to this growing demand, Four Points by Sheraton Navi Mumbai (FPS), a premium hotel in Navi Mumbai, hosted ‘Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy’, India's most extensive curated wedding showcase for perfect weddings. Aiming to expand into the premium weddings’ category, the hotel is all set to welcome the upcoming wedding season with an array of enhanced services and facilities for couples and their families.

Four Points by Sheraton's Manager speaks

Speaking about various wedding offerings at FPS, Stephen D'Souza, Cluster General Manager, Four Points by Sheraton, Navi Mumbai said, “We aim to make dreamy weddings come alive with one-stop solutions. By organizing the ‘Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy’ wedding fair, FPS Vashi aims to establish itself as a preferred celebration venue especially with the wedding season coming up.”