Navi Mumbai Faces 10-15% Surge in Diwali Faral Prices; Rising Oil Costs Cited As Key Factor

Navi Mumbai: While citizens are eager to celebrate the Diwali festival with great enthusiasm, the soaring prices of essential items, particularly Diwali Faral, have somewhat dampened the festive spirit. A noticeable increase of 10 to 15% in the cost of Diwali Faral from previous years is attributed to the escalating prices of key ingredients. Traders and retailers point fingers at the rising costs of these essential components.

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has contributed to the persistent high prices of oil, a major ingredient in the preparation of farals such as chivda, shankarpali, karanji, and chakali. Consequently, a cascading effect is evident in the increased costs of these festive treats this year.

Soaring faral prices

Ganpat Patil, a faral seller at the APMC market in Vashi, highlighted the rise in ingredient costs, resulting in a 10 to 15% hike in the prices of various farals. For instance, Bajni Chakli, sold at ₹400 per kg last year, now commands ₹480 per kg. Sweet shankarpali has surged from ₹350 to ₹500 per kg, and boondi ladoo now exceeds ₹700 per kg, up from ₹550 per kg.

In recent years, the trend of ordering ready-made Diwali snacks has gained momentum, offering not only convenience but also employment opportunities for underprivileged women. Various snacks, including Chivda, Besan Ladoo, Rava Ladoo, Shev, Karanji, Shankarpale, Chakali, and Anarse, are readily available in the market. Entrepreneurs like Nitin Nimbalkar and Vidya Nimbalkar from Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai have capitalized on this trend, offering homemade Diwali snacks.

Upward surge in faral prices

Nitin Nimbalkar notes that the cost of materials required for making traditional Diwali "faral" has risen by 10 to 15%, with primary ingredients like oil and dalda witnessing notable price increases.

Despite the rise in prices, residents like Priya Salunkhe from Ulwe are still purchasing faral items, driven by the desire to celebrate after two years of subdued festivities. Salunkhe mentions a special demand for faral from children, emphasizing the enduring significance of these festive treats in Diwali celebrations.

Price Range:

Farals Price

Sweet Shankarpali ₹400- 550

Karanji ₹ 500- 650

Rava Ladoo ₹450-500

Rava Ladoo (ghee) ₹650-750

Bundi Ladoo ₹300-650

Chivda ₹450-700

Bajni Chakali Peeth ₹250-400

