Navi Mumbai: Environmentalists to protest against auction of CRZ plot in Nerul

CIDCO | Photo: Representative Image

Environmentalists from the city will stage a protest against the auction of the CRZ-1A plot in Nerul on Sunday between 12 noon and 1 pm. They will also form a human chain to muster support to save the environment, mangroves, wetlands and biodiversity.

The protest rally will start at the plot which has been put for auction. Later they will shift to the road and form a human chain.

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has floated a tender for the auction of 16 plots across five nodes including a 25,138.86 sqm plot adjoining the NRI complex in sectors 54, 56, and 58 in Nerul.

The base price of the said plot is Rs 1,36,627 per sqm and it is likely to fetch around Rs 350 crores.

However, the plot partly falls under the CRZ-1A and CRZ-II and the groups of environment lovers are against the proposal to sell or auction the plots. They claim that this will harm the environment and mangroves.