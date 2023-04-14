Navi Mumbai: Entry of heavy vehicles banned for Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony

Representational Photo |

Navi Mumbai Traffic police issued a notification and banned the movement of heavy vehicles from afternoon of April 15 to midnight of April 16 in Navi Mumbai police commissionerate for smooth traffic flow during the Maharashtra Bhushan Award 2022 ceremony to be held on April 16 in Kharghar. Around 16,000 vehicles including 11,000 buses are expected to come for the event.

Heavy vehicle movement banned on 15-16 April

As per the notification, the movement of heavy vehicles has been banned from 2 pm on April 15 to 23 pm on April 16. Even the entry and exit of heavy vehicles at different points will be prohibited during the period.

Heavy vehicles entering or exiting using Airoli toll plaza, Vitawak to Thane-Belapur road, Shil-Phata to Mahape, and Taloja to old Mumbai Pune highway have been in Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate limits.

Entry of heavy vehicles from different points banned

Similarly, the entry of heavy vehicles coming and going to Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate limits from Mumbai city through the Vashi toll booth on the Sion-Panvel highway and the Airoli toll booth on Eastern Expressway have been banned. Entry of heavy vehicles from Goa highway via Kharpada toll road has been banned. Entry of heavy vehicles via Kon Phata Palaspe Circle Shendag Toll Gate via Pune Mumbai Highway and Pune Mumbai Expressway is prohibited. Even heavy vehicles from JNPT Port, Uran have been banned.

Restrictions in Navi Mumbai during ceremony

Within the city, there will be a complete ban on vehicular movement from Gram Vikas Bhawan to Owegaon Chowk to CIDCO Football Ground Chowk to Metro Bridge and B. D Somani School Chowk to Jayakumar Circle to Guruvadara Chowk during the period. Motorists can use the alternate route from Gram Vikas Bhawan to Green Heritage Chowk to Murbi Chowk, Vinayak Seth Chowk via Papadicha Pada, Taloja to the desired destination. And from RAF Taloja to Papadicha Pada, Vinayak Seth Chowk, Murthy Gaon Chowk and then proceed to the desired destination. During the traffic ban period, vehicles will not be allowed to use the Kopra underpass to go towards Swranganag in Kharghar. They will use the Sion-Panvel flyover and take a u-turn from the Hiranandani signal.