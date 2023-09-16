Navi Mumbai: Engineers' Day Celebrated With Enthusiasm In CIDCO | Amit Srivastava FPJ

Engineer’s Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm on September 15, 2023 at CIDCO Bhavan, the headquarters of CIDCO. The programme was organized by CIDCO Engineers Association. Engineer’s Day is celebrated across the country on 15th September, the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya to commemorate the great contribution made by M. Visvesvaraya for various public welfare projects.

This programme was attended by Anil Diggikar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO, Rajesh Patil, Joint Managing Director, CIDCO, Shantanu Goel, Joint Managing Director, CIDCO, Dr. Kailas Shinde, Joint Managing Director, CIDCO, R.B. Dhayatkar, Chief Engineer (Navi Mumbai International Airport), Geeta Pillai, General Manager (Transportation and Airport), Sheela Karunakaran, Chief Engineer, (SP), Suresh Thakur, President, CIDCO Engineer’s Association, Manoj Walimbe, Vice President, CIDCO Engineer’s Association, Sanjay Narsapur, General Secretary, CIDCO Engineer’s Association along with Heads of Departments, Engineers, Officers and employees of CIDCO in large numbers.

Details On Event

The programme started with the dignitaries offering a floral garland to the image of M. Visvesvaraiya. Expressing his thoughts on this occasion, Anil Diggikar wished the engineers of CIDCO on Engineer’s Day and asserted that if the engineers follow the brilliant achievements of M. Visvesvaraiah in the field of engineering and the values he cherished in life, they can make a valuable contribution in the work of nation building.

On this occasion, he also added that all the former and current engineers of CIDCO have made a valuable contribution in the special position that Navi Mumbai has achieved due to the diverse projects of CIDCO. He also advised the young engineers to embrace the rapidly changing technology to increase their efficiency and productivity.

Outstanding Performers Were Felicitated

On the occasion of the Engineer’s Day programme, the winners of individual and team groups in outstanding performance competitions were felicitated by the dignitaries. Under the outstanding performance competition, prizes were awarded to Sameer Godbole, Assistant Engineer, Gaurav Hingane, Assistant Engineer and Yash Hivarkar, Transportation Engineer in the individual category, while in the team category, the teams of Superintending Engineer (Water Supply), Superintending Engineer (Special Projects), Superintending Engineer (Airport), Superintending Engineer (Housing-1 and,New Towns) and CIDCO Material Testing Laboratory were awarded.

Later on Shri. Raviraj Shetty, Waterproofing Expert & Core Committee Member of ACCE gave a presentation on the topic of “Retrofitting & Waterproofing of structures”.

