Navi Mumbai: Employee Kills Supervisor For Non-Payment Of Rs ₹1250

Representative pic

Navi Mumbai: Kalamboli police has arrested a man for killing his supervisor for not paying his dues of Rs 1250. The incident happened late in the night of June 14 at sector 14 of Kalamboli. The accused Saddam Hussain Ansari who had fled from the spot after the incident, was later arrested by the police from Kalyan Railway Station from where he was planning to flee to his home town.

The accused worked under Parvez Ansari who was a supervisor of a private firm in Taloja. Along with the accused, Junaid Ansari, Mumtaz Ansari and Mohammad Kausar Ansari were also working under deceased Parvez. On the night of June 14, Parvez was to pay the due to the workers at sector 14 wherein they met. After the dues were paid, the accused claimed that he owed Rs 1250 more to which Parvez asked him to give time till June 20.

Saddam Hussain was furious and demanded to pay the money right away. Parvez repeatedly assured to pay the money by June 20 but in a fit of rage Saddam stabbed Parvez. Another colleague Junaid tried to stop him following which Saddam attacked Junaid as well and fled.

The remaining colleagues took both Junaid and Parvez to MGM Hospital wherein Parvez died during the treatment on June 15 while Junaid is undergoing treatment. The accused was arrested for murder, attempt to murder and assault.