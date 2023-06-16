Navi Mumbai: GRP Inspector Saves Elderly Woman From Moving Train In Heroic Rescue (Watch)

FPJ

Mumbai: Senior Inspector Shambhaji Katare of the Vashi Government Railway Police (GRP) displayed extraordinary bravery and quick thinking when he saved an elderly woman, who fell from a moving train at Sanpada station on June 15.

Kamalabai Suryavanshi, 65, was attempting to board a train when it started unexpectedly, causing her to lose balance and fall dangerously close to the gap between the platform and the train's footboard.

Inspector Katare, who had boarded the Thane-bound train after completing his duties, jumped off the moving train and swiftly reached the woman’s side and lifted her to safety.

CCTV footage captured the incident where the woman held onto Katare’s hand, expressing her gratitude for his heroic rescue.

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Katare then accompanied her in the next train to Kopairkhane station, where she resided, before resuming his journey to Ghansoli.

“The authorities have commended Katare’s valour. The courageous act serves as a reminder to all citizens to be mindful of one another’s safety,” an official said.