Navi Mumbai: Elder brother kills younger over property matter in Taloja

A 50-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his elder brother in Taloja over a property matter on Monday. The man was beaten to death by his elder brother and son when the deceased was laying a pipeline for a borewell on his father’s property.

Police said that the incident took place in Ghotgaon in Taloja around 3 pm on Monday after the elder brother hit him with a sharp-edged weapon at his younger brother’s head.

The deceased has been identified as Nivrit Babu Patil, a resident of Ghotgaon. As per the complainant, Sunanda Kolekar, the deceased’s younger sister, they were laying a pipeline for a borewell at their ancestral land. However, their elder brother identified as Balaram Babu Patil along with his sons Nitin Balaram Patil and Manoj Balaram Patil opposed. However, they landed in an argument and the elder brother hit his younger brother’s head with a sharp-edged weapon that he had brought. Due to a grievous injury, the younger brother died.

According to police, the family had an old property issue and the elder brother. “Their father Babu Patil had property at two places. The elder brother had constructed a chawl. While rent from another property was being collected by the younger brother. The elder brother was opposed to any encroachment at his chawl.” said an on-duty police official from Taloja police station. He added that the borewell pipeline was being laid on elder brother’s chawl's land.

Meanwhile, Taloja police registered a case of murder against Balaram and his two sons under sections 302, 323, 324, 34, 504 and 506 of IPC and started the investigation.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 07:59 PM IST