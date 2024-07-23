Navi Mumbai: Eight People Stranded On Panvel Mountain, Rescued By Police

The stranded group after rescue |

A group of eight people from Navi Mumbai who had gone for trekking and got stranded on a mountain at Panvel, were rescued by Panvel City police on Sunday evening after a rigorous two hours of trek. The group of people from Nerul, including four children, three men and one-woman, had gone on mountain at Mataji Tekdi behind which there is Paach Peer mountain. According to police, the group intended to go on the mountain but wandered into the forest area. The group had started the climb at around 9.30 am and by 3.30 pm, they realized that they had lost their way to go back. The group contacted the disaster management department who in turn alerted the police.

“We got a call by around 3.30 pm and a group of eight men from police station, decided to go to look for them. We also received help from villagers at Nandgaon village near the mountain. Around five people from the village joined us in the trek,” Assistant police inspector Swapnil Kedar from Panvel city police station said. There were heavy rains and the mountain was filled with fog which made the visibility poor and also increased the confusion among the group who visited the mountain.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Kharghar Plunged Into Darkness During First Rain

“We were constantly in touch with the group over the phone. The local villagers who accompanied us, were well versed with the route. It took close to two hours for us to locate them. No equipment was required to climb and we went there on foot and came back on foot. The route was not risky nor did it have any heavy water flowing. The group had got lost and confused about the route to descend and needed help,” the officer added.

Under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Nitin Thackeray of Panvel City Police Station, Police Inspector Praveen Bhagat, Assistant Police Inspector Swapnil Kedar, Police Sub-Inspector Vinod Labde, Police Constables Kishore Borse, Paresh Mhatre, Murali Patil, Police Naik Bhausaheb Londhe were the ones who immediately rushed towards Nandgaon after getting to know of the group that was stranded there. By around 6.30 am, everyone safely reached back at the foot of the mountain.