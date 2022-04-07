Navi Mumbai: Eight from Bihar held for cheating at ATM centres on pretext of helping, 89 ATM cards recovered

Unit two of the crime branch of Navi Mumbai police arrested eight persons and busted a gang who was cheating people at an ATM centre on the pretext of helping to withdraw cash. They used to exchange the ATM card after getting PIN numbers. The police also recovered a total of 89 ATM cards from them.

The crime branch formed a team after a sudden rise in cases of cheating by distracting common people who were visiting ATM machines to withdraw cash.

During the investigation, police came to know the gang from Bihar used to visit the city and after cheating, they returned to Bihar.

The crime branch team kept vigil on their movement and based on their information, they were caught near Karnala Sports Academy in Panvel when they were planning to break up an ATM machine in Panvel. Police also recovered sharp-edged weapons and 89 ATM cards from them.

They were identified as Baccha Mahto, 43, Munnilal Mahto, 25, Navin Paswan, 24, Naresh Kumar Sahani, 31, Sunil Swami, 26, Bhdai Sahani, 28, Awdesh Paswan, 28 and Mohammed Rizwan Nanne, 32. All are residents of the Motihari district in Bihar.

Suresh Mengde, deputy commissioner of police (crime) said that with their arrest, they solved a total of 12 cases of cheating at ATM centres across the city. Talking about the modus operandi, Mengde said, “In order to assist senior citizens who are not very comfortable in using an ATM, they used to get a PIN number and exchange the ATM card with a blocked one.”

Following their arrest, a case under sections 399 and 402 of IPC and sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act for preparing to commit a dacoity and possessing arms was registered at Panvel city police station.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 07:29 PM IST