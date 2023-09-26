 Navi Mumbai: Drunk Man Abuses, Catches Woman’s Hand At Ganpati Visarjan In Turbhe; Case Registered
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Drunk Man Abuses, Catches Woman’s Hand At Ganpati Visarjan In Turbhe; Case Registered

Navi Mumbai: Drunk Man Abuses, Catches Woman’s Hand At Ganpati Visarjan In Turbhe; Case Registered

The police have registered a case under section 354 (assault or use of criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code for the incident that took place in Turbhe on September 24, assistant police inspector Datta Dafal said.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
Drunk Man Abuses, Holds Woman’s Hand At Ganpati Visarjan |

Thane, September 26: A case has been registered against an autorickshaw driver for allegedly molesting and verbally abusing a woman at an immersion procession of a Ganesha idol in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday. The police have registered a case under section 354 (assault or use of criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code for the incident that took place in Turbhe on September 24, assistant police inspector Datta Dafal said.

The accused, who was inebriated, caught her hand and verbally abused her

As per the complaint lodged by the victim, an immersion procession of a Ganesha idol was passing through Turbhe Naka around 10 pm on September 24, when the accused, who was inebriated, caught her hand and verbally abused her, he said.

The duo had a heated argument after the accused allegedly molested her

The duo had a heated argument after the accused allegedly molested her, the official said. The police are probing the incident and no arrest has been made in the case so far, he added.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Senior Citizen Arrested For Molesting 18-Year-Old Girl In Auto Rickshaw
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Shivsai Mandal Of Ghansoli Honours Sanitation Workers With Aarti

Navi Mumbai: Shivsai Mandal Of Ghansoli Honours Sanitation Workers With Aarti

Navi Mumbai: Jal Poojan At Morbe Dam By Former Mayors Attracts Criticism

Navi Mumbai: Jal Poojan At Morbe Dam By Former Mayors Attracts Criticism

Navi Mumbai: Nerul Police Rescues 4-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped Near Railway Station Slum; 74-Year-Old...

Navi Mumbai: Nerul Police Rescues 4-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped Near Railway Station Slum; 74-Year-Old...

Mumbai News: Goods Train Engine Failure Disrupts Rail Services On UP Kasara-CSMT Line

Mumbai News: Goods Train Engine Failure Disrupts Rail Services On UP Kasara-CSMT Line

Massive 10-ft Long Python Dangles From Building's Window In Thane; Video Shows Thrilling Rescue...

Massive 10-ft Long Python Dangles From Building's Window In Thane; Video Shows Thrilling Rescue...