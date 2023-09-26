Navi Mumbai: Drunk Man Abuses, Catches Woman’s Hand At Ganpati Visarjan In Turbhe; Case Registered

Drunk Man Abuses, Holds Woman’s Hand At Ganpati Visarjan |

Thane, September 26: A case has been registered against an autorickshaw driver for allegedly molesting and verbally abusing a woman at an immersion procession of a Ganesha idol in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday. The police have registered a case under section 354 (assault or use of criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code for the incident that took place in Turbhe on September 24, assistant police inspector Datta Dafal said.

The accused, who was inebriated, caught her hand and verbally abused her

As per the complaint lodged by the victim, an immersion procession of a Ganesha idol was passing through Turbhe Naka around 10 pm on September 24, when the accused, who was inebriated, caught her hand and verbally abused her, he said.

The duo had a heated argument after the accused allegedly molested her

The duo had a heated argument after the accused allegedly molested her, the official said. The police are probing the incident and no arrest has been made in the case so far, he added.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)