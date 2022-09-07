Navi Mumbai: Drop in immersion of Ganpati idols at artificial ponds under NMMC | FPJ

There is a drop in the number of devotees opting for artificial ponds for immersion of Ganpati idols under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). While last year, around 49 percent of devotees opted for artificial ponds, this year, it has come down to around 39 percent.

Since the Ganpati festival is celebrated without any major restrictions, many devotees are choosing natural ponds for idol immersions.

The civic body has created 134 artificial ponds across the city apart from 22 natural ponds. Since the civic body lifted many of the restrictions including the height of the idol and idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP), many Ganpati mandals and households installed bigger idols that can be easily immersed in artificial ponds.

As per the data provided by NMMC, till the sixth-day immersion, a total of 25,509 idols were immersed of which 15,495 idols were immersed in natural ponds and the remaining 9,926 idols, or 39 percent of the total were immersed in the artificial ponds.

On the sixth day of the festival, a total of 11,018 Ganpati idols and 1,863 Gauri were immersed. Of the total 11,018 idols, 5,994 domestic and 89 public Ganesha idols, totalling 6083 Ganpati 1098 Gauris were immersed at 22 natural immersion ponds.

Last year, in order to control the crowd amid the corona crisis during the Ganesh Utsav, NMMC created 151 artificial ponds for the immersion of idols. These ponds are located nearby the traditional ponds, which are used for idol immersions for several years.

According to the civic body, they are creating awareness among citizens to use artificial ponds for an eco-friendly celebration of the festival. “Citizens of Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, Airoli and Digha wards preferred immersion in artificial ponds as compared to natural ponds while maintaining an environmental perspective. In these areas, almost twice as many deities were immersed in artificial ponds as in natural ponds,” said an official from the NMMC.